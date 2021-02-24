Skip to comments.Bishops Confidentially: Francis Has Not Inspired A Single Seminarian to Become a Priest
Posted on 02/25/2021 4:56:33 PM PST by ebb tide
Covid-19 did less financial damage than expected, Francis Maier found after conducting 33 private interviews with bishops since December. Revenues declined in 2020 by 4-8%.
Maier spoke to 31 bishops from the US and 2 from other anglophone countries (FirstThings.com, February 22).
The bishops expect a 25-40% permanent fall-off in Mass attendance, and have not noticed any uptick in people’s concern about the afterlife due to Covid-19.
Maier found that worrying about the negative spirit and potential damage of the Biden regime was “unanimous.”
All bishops expressed a "sincere fidelity" to Francis but “many” voiced frustration with his "ambiguous" comments and behaviour,
“When pressed, none of the bishops I queried could report a single diocesan seminarian inspired to pursue priestly life by the current pope.”
The greatest pain for the bishops is the number of young people exiting the Church.
Donate by Credit Card or PayPal or mail to: Free Republic, LLC - PO Box 9771 - Fresno, CA 93794
Ping
He’s far more interested in saving trees than souls.
I figure altar boys inspire them.
Francis removal and Replacement is part of my daily rosary
I have a Catholic co-worker who has a 24 year old son that is in discernment for becoming a priest. He is a traditionalist that loves the Latin Mass and is considering a seminary that supports him.
Young people loved JP II. They know the real deal.
The Church’s millstone...
Disclaimer: Opinions posted on Free Republic are those of the individual posters and do not necessarily represent the opinion of Free Republic or its management. All materials posted herein are protected by copyright law and the exemption for fair use of copyrighted works.